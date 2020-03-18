“Government must immediately adjust operations and services to minimize face-to-face interactions, especially at those offices or sites where people may be gathering in close proximity or where highly vulnerable populations obtain services,” Vought wrote.

He urged agencies to quickly communicate cuts to services to the public and postpone “non-mission critical functions” to limit the virus’s spread. He acknowledged that exceptions would be necessary for operations that protect public health and safety, including those in law enforcement and criminal justice roles.

The memo was the strongest direction yet to federal leaders to put themselves on an emergency footing to fight the coronavirus. But it did not order agencies to trigger what are known as “continuity of operations” plans, the most extreme emergency planning tool at their disposal to scale back to essential services.

Under those plans, as many employees as possible would work from home, but government services would be substantially pared down, similar to a shutdown. Thousands of employees would not be working, emergency management experts said, although they would be paid. The White House has told agencies to prepare for this scenario.

Still, “this is an indication that the administration understands it’s not going to be business as usual going forward,” said Daniel Kaniewski, who served until February as the Trump administration’s second-in-command at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is now a managing director at Marsh & McLennan Companies, a risk management and consulting firm.

“Right now agencies have the luxury of having all their staff available, but this could change if the situation worsens,” Kaniewski said.

It was unclear how quickly and to what degree agencies would curtail services in response. On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration began closing field offices across the country and restricting face-to-face services they offer to limit contract with customers.

Vought demanded an “aggressive posture” from government leaders in his memo, which was a shift from prior directives. In the memo, Vought ordered agencies to “maximize” remote work for their staffs and for thousands of federal contractors who work side by side with civil servants. The White House has come under criticism for failing to aggressively push telework after private companies weeks ago sent their employees home to work.

As of Wednesday, employees from agencies across the government, as well as contractors they work with, were calling their representatives in Congress to say they were still being ordered to come into the office.

“It’s a huge contradiction for the president to say people should not gather in groups larger than 10 people when his administration is failing to provide similar guidance to the men and women who serve the public in federal service,” said Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D), whose Northern Virginia district includes tens of thousands of federal employees and contractors.

House and Senate Democrats in recent days have urged the president to issue an executive order calling for mandatory telework for the workforce to protect them and the public from possible infection.

Late Tuesday, 62 House Democrats led by Connolly followed similar action in the Senate, signing a letter to Trump demanding an “immediate telework mandate” to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are concerned . . . by reports from constituents that some federal supervisors continue to deny telework requests from federal employees and federal contractors who have the capacity to telework and can do so while supporting agency mission-critical functions,” said the letter.