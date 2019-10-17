The White House says Kushner is preparing to release an oft-delayed Mideast peace plan, though it has not said when he will do so. He is not expected to present the plan during his visit.
Israel’s post-election political paralysis has complicated Kushner’s mission.
Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz secured a parliamentary majority in the Sept. 17 election. Attempts at forming a unity government have so far been unsuccessful.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
