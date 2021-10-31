Psaki said she received a negative result for the virus on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday but tested positive on Sunday, which she was disclosing “out of an abundance of transparency.”
Psaki said that she has not been in close contact with White House aides since Wednesday and that she last saw Biden on Tuesday, when they sat outside, masked and more than six feet apart.
“Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms, which has enabled me to continue working from home,” Psaki said, adding that she will return to work in person at the White House after her 10-day isolation period ends and when she tests negative.
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, replaced Psaki on the trip.