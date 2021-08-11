Hours earlier, the Senate confirmed Ken Salazar, the former interior secretary and senator from Colorado, as U.S. ambassador to Mexico. Salazar is the first of Biden’s political ambassadors to be confirmed by the Senate.
Historically, some ambassadors are career Foreign Service officers while others are political ambassadors — individuals who are often allies of the president or major donors to his or her campaign.
Thus far, Psaki said, Biden has tapped nearly 275 nominees who have yet to be confirmed by the Senate. Biden has sent over more nominees than former president Donald Trump had by this point in his term and about the same number as former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush had, Psaki said.
“It’s important for us around the world to have qualified ambassadors who are confirmed by the Senate to lead our country and represent our country at this point in time,” she told reporters. “There are also a number of other positions — at the Treasury Department, at other domestic agencies — that could play a pivotal role as our country is continuing to deal with an economic recovery.”
