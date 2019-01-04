White House press secretary Sarah Sanders teed off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, asking if the California Democrat is planning “a crusade” to take down fences and walls across the country.

In a television interview, Sanders voiced frustration at Pelosi’s continued use of the word “immoral” to describe Trump’s long-touted plans for a U.S.-Mexico border wall — the issue at the core of a partial government shutdown nearly two weeks old.

“I wonder if she’s going to go on a crusade and take down all the fences and walls across this country,” Sanders said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.” “I certainly hope not. I’m sure that the people that have them around their homes, the institutions that have them — whether it’s the Vatican or anywhere else — are not going to be real happy with the fact that Nancy Pelosi is calling their walls and their security immoral.”

“It’s never been immoral to protect people,” Sanders added. “In fact, it’s the absolute first duty that the president and Congress have.”

Her comments come as a standoff continues between Trump and congressional Democrats over his demand for more than $5 billion in funding for the wall.

Pelosi indicated Thursday night that Democrats are standing firm.

“A wall is an immorality between countries,” she said as the Democrat-led House passed legislation to reopen government without funding the wall. “It’s an old way of thinking. It isn’t cost effective.”

“We’re not doing a wall,” she added.

Sanders also said Friday that Trump’s resolve hasn’t weakened.

“The president has been clear that he wants border security, and until he gets it, we’ll have to stay in a shutdown,” she said on Fox News, adding: “That’s not what he wants. He wants us to have a functioning government.”

Some of Sanders’s comments Friday echoed those of her boss.

“When they say the wall is immoral, well then you better — got to do something about the Vatican, because the Vatican has the biggest wall of them all,” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting earlier this week at the White House.