FILE - In this April 2, 2018 file photo, from l-r., Seamus Menefee, 7, from Burke, Va., Skye Kennedy, 5, and his brother Jack Kennedy, 8, both from Montclair, N.J., participates in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The White House says its annual Easter Egg Roll will be held on April 22. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The White House says its annual Easter Egg Roll will be held April 22.

Tickets are free and can be requested through an online lottery that’s scheduled to open Thursday at 10 a.m. EST and close March 4 at 10 a.m. EST. The White House says there’s no fee to enter the lottery and winners will be contacted by email by March 14.

Families with children ages 13 and younger are invited to join President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a day of festivities on the South Lawn, where last year children used wooden spoons to roll dyed hard-boiled eggs.

The White House Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition that dates to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes.

This year, Easter falls on April 21.

___

Online: http://www.whitehouse.gov/eastereggroll

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.