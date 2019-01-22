The White House is trying to forge ahead with plans to hold the State of the Union next week, further escalating a political tit-for-tat with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who requested last week President Trump delay his address at the Capitol as long as the federal government remains partially shuttered.

Trump is preparing two versions of his annual speech — one that could be delivered in Washington and another that would be held somewhere else in the country, according to a senior White House official. The administration is trying to do advance work to prepare for an address at the Capitol, but as top House official, Pelosi has the power to determine whether Trump can give the speech in the House chamber.

In an email to House officials sent Sunday afternoon, a White House staffer requested a walk-through from the House Sergeant-at-Arms to prepare for the presidential address, which was to be scheduled for Jan. 29. The White House asked to conduct the walk-through on Monday, which was a federal holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Much of the legislative branch was shuttered Monday..

“Checking on the postponed SOTU walk-through meeting from last week. Given that we have lost valuable time over the past week my team would like to reschedule the walk-through for this Monday, if at all possible,” Bobby Peede, the White House’s director of presidential advance, wrote in the email, obtained by The Washington Post. Fox News first reported on the existence of the message.

Peede added: “We understand that the House Chamber may not be available or be in session and would be happy to meet at any time, day or night. I appreciate all your and the SAA’s help and assistance over the years and look forward to seeing you and your team this week.”

That walk-through on Monday did not occur.

Pelosi, who last week cited “security concerns” and the ongoing government shutdown as reasons for delaying the address, canceled a planned walk-through that had been scheduled for Jan. 16, a spokesman said.

It’s unclear how the president plans to deliver the annual address, if not at the Capitol. Both the House and the Senate have to pass a resolution to make official the State of the Union, which is traditionally delivered during a joint session of Congress in the House chamber. That resolution has not cleared Congress. The speaker of the House makes the invitation.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Tuesday morning on Fox News that “there are many ways [Trump] can deliver the State of the Union address.”

“Nancy Pelosi does not dictate to the president when he will or won’t have a conversation with the American people,” Gidley said during the Fox News interview. The speaker is “trying to play politics with that venue.”

Josh Dawsey and John Wagner contributed to this report.