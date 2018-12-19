The White House signaled Wednesday that it might accept a short-term spending bill that would keep the government open until early February and abandon President Trump’s demand that Congress include $5 billion for his long-promised border wall.

Speaking to reporters, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that Trump would “certainly” take a look at a short-term funding extension, known as a “continuing resolution,” that would avert a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday if lawmakers and Trump can’t agree on a broader deal.

While that approach would concede defeat with Congress just before Democrats take control of the House, Trump insisted again Wednesday that the military could build the wall, a prospect fraught with legal complications.

[Trump backs off demand for $5 billion for border wall, but budget impasse remains ahead of shutdown deadline]

“One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!” Trump said in a morning tweet. In another, he sought to make the case that because of “large scale criminal and drug inflow” the military would be justified in building a border wall.

Just last week, Trump told Democratic congressional leaders that he’d be “proud” to shut down the government to get his wall money. But in recent days, Democrats have held firm against his demand, and Republicans have appeared increasingly eager to avoid a partial shutdown heading into the Christmas holiday.

By late Tuesday, the Senate Appropriations Committee had begun drafting a short-term bill that would carry government funding into February, said the panel’s chairman, Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.).

During a morning television appearance, Conway insisted Trump had not softened his stance on the wall but said the White House wanted to see what Congress would produce.

“The president has said he’s willing to do what he has to do to get that border security, including a government shutdown,” she said on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.” “Now we’ll see what the Senate and the House, what they come together and present to the president. We don’t know what’s going to make it to his desk.”

She said that while Congress had worked successfully with Trump on other issues, lawmakers seemed to be “walking away” on border security.

She also reiterated the White House’s view that it could redirect money from other areas, a strategy that has limits given congressional powers over appropriations.

“There are other ways for him to get that money,” Conway said. “He’s not going to back down.”

Trump’s wall ultimatum has been holding up spending bills for the Department of Homeland Security and numerous other agencies making up about 25 percent of the federal government, all of which will begin to shut down and furlough hundreds of thousands of workers without pay if Congress and Trump don’t act before the deadline.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) flatly told reporters Tuesday that there would not be a shutdown.

Multiple budget experts said it would be illegal for Trump to take money from the Pentagon and redirect it toward the construction of a wall. At a minimum, such a change would require the approval of at least four congressional committees, two of which will be controlled by Democrats in two weeks.

“If Congress did not appropriate money to build a wall, you cannot just use other unrelated appropriations to do that,” said Todd Harrison, director of defense budget analysis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

If Trump did order the military to build a wall anyway, Democrats or landowners could file a lawsuit and seek an immediate injunction to halt the construction. Trump has also not disclosed how he plans to deal with all the private property that runs along the border in Texas. If he orders the military to effectively seize that land through eminent domain it would open a host of additional legal issues.

Congress passed a spending bill for military programs that runs through September 2019, giving the White House even less flexibility in reappropriating existing funds. But White House officials have been scouring the budget rules for weeks and could try to combine a number of unrelated programs in a way that helps with the construction of a barrier. They haven’t specified how they would do that though.

Congress has passed several spending bills in the past year that allowed the administration to repair and rebuild existing portions of border walls and even add some new barriers, but these projects have fallen far short of the scope Trump sought during the campaign.

A partial government shutdown would be the third this year, after Congress’s terminal budget dysfunction forced two brief shutdowns in January and February before lawmakers managed to get their spending bills back on track. But that effort was derailed again in recent fighting over the border, as Trump demanded taxpayer funds for a wall he had long claimed Mexico would pay for.

In one of his tweets Wednesday, Trump again asserted that Mexico would be paying for the wall “indirectly” through a pending trade deal with Canada and Mexico — a concept his advisers have struggled to explain.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that funding would come from new revenue to the Treasury Department triggered by economic growth, but this would be very hard to measure with any precision, if at all.