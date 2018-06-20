The White House on Thursday plans to unveil a long-awaited plan to reorganize federal agencies by shrinking some and augmenting the missions of others as it moves to remake a bureaucracy President Trump considers too big and bloated, administration officials said.

The reorganization will be the result of a directive last year to federal leaders from Mick Mulvaney, head of the Office of Management and Budget, who asked them to come up with ideas to merge overlapping, duplicative offices and programs and eliminate those the administration views as unnecessary.

The plan is expected to include major changes to the way the federal government provides benefits for low-income Americans, an area that conservatives have long targeted as excessive.

It also is likely to revamp the Office of Personnel Management to shrink its role as the department responsible for employee background checks, retirement claims, benefits and federal workforce policy, two sources with knowledge of the proposal said.

Other presidents have tried to remake the government with varying degrees of success, because the changes proved too cumbersome or resistance from Congress and federal employee unions was too strong.

Federal agencies and the OMB, which is leading the reorganization effort, have kept details of their planning secret. Federal employee unions and oversight committees in Congress have voiced concern that the Trump administration did not consult them.

The OPM has long struggled to handle hundreds of thousands of costly background checks each year. It was the target four years ago of a massive theft by the Chinese government of personal information from 22 million current and former federal employees and contractors.

Under the White House proposal, details of which were first reported by Federal News Radio, the background investigation system is likely to be transferred to the Defense Department. Other agency functions, including the processing of employee retirement claims and benefits, could be moved to the General Services Administration. Its personnel-policy role could be moved under the OMB.

Other proposals could include shifting job training programs, which exist across the Labor, Education and Veterans Affairs departments, to a single agency.

Many of the proposals — a consolidation of offices with similar missions, for example — would need approval from Congress, which traditionally has not favored the wholesale elimination or merging of agencies. President Barack Obama pledged at a State of the Union address early in his tenure to consolidate multiple trade agencies in the Commerce Department, but he was unsuccessful.

Some of the proposals are likely to meet stiff resistance from federal employee unions, which already are at odds with the administration over a series of executive orders the White House issued in May to limit their power.

Consolidating programs and offices could lead to a smaller workforce. Mulvaney has also told agencies that they must come up with a long-term blueprint to cut the number of federal workers starting in October.

Josh Dawsey and Damian Paletta contributed to this report.