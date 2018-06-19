CHICAGO — Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, facing a tough re-election in a red state this November, is telling voters she can work with Republican President Donald Trump.

In a television ad released last week, Heitkamp speaks directly to viewers and says she’s voted more than half the time with Trump.

Trump endorsed Heitkamp’s Republican challenger Kevin Cramer in a tweet Wednesday, adding: “Heidi voted NO on our Tax Cuts, and always will vote no when we need her.”

A look at Heitkamp’s record on votes backing Trump:

HEITKAMP: “I don’t think either party has all the right answers, that’s why I voted over half the time with Trump and that made a lot of people in Washington mad.”

THE FACTS: It is true that Heitkamp has voted a majority of the time with Trump since he took office on Jan. 20, 2017.

The AP reviewed Heitkamp’s voting record on all bills and nominations from Trump’s inauguration to June 1, 2018. During that period, the North Dakota senator supported Trump-backed nominees or legislation more than 68 percent of the time. Presidential nominations for judges, cabinet members and other Trump administration appointees make up a bulk of the voting record.

Heitkamp voted for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -- all unpopular choices with most of her Democratic colleagues. She was also one of only three Democrats to support a failed version of Trump’s immigration reform bill in February.

But Trump is also correct that Heitkamp voted against the tax cuts he championed and signed in December. Heitkamp voted against several other Republican-sponsored bills, including legislation that allows states to deny federal funds for abortion providers, a failed GOP attempt to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and a repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s tax on high-cost health insurance plans.

