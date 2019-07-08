FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2008, file photo, Elliott Broidy poses for a photo at an event in New York. Federal prosecutors have cast a wide net in their investigation of top GOP fundraiser Broidy, probing his business dealings around the world as part of an inquiry into the Los Angeles businessman’s efforts to cash in on his close connections to President Donald Trump. (David Karp, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A federal grand jury in New York is investigating top Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy (BROY-dee), examining whether he used his position as vice chair of President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee to drum up business deals with foreign leaders.

That’s according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and people familiar with the matter.

A wide-ranging subpoena the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn recently sent to Trump’s inaugural committee seeks records relating to 20 individuals and businesses. All have connections to Broidy, his investment and defense contracting firms, and foreign officials he pursued deals with — including the current president of Angola and two politicians in Romania.

Prosecutors appear to be investigating whether Broidy exploited his access to Trump for personal gain and violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

___

Butler reported from Washington.

