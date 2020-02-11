The results from AP VoteCast suggest that Sanders’ younger and generally more liberal supporters distrust their fellow Democrats, a potential reflection of the Vermont senator losing the 2016 nomination to Hillary Clinton. These suspicions could set up a bruising round of election contests in the weeks ahead as Democratic voters choose whether it is better to lean into an overtly liberal contender or embrace a more moderate challenger to President Donald Trump in November.

AD

AD

AP VoteCast is a wide-ranging survey of more than 3,000 Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

There is clear tension between liberal and moderate Democrats. Former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar have attempted to carve out a more moderate lane, while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sanders have found strength as liberals.

Nearly 60% of New Hampshire Democrats described themselves as moderate or conservative. Buttigieg held an advantage with this group of voters.

Still, New Hampshire Democrats are willing to rally around their party’s nominee. At least 6 in 10 said they would be satisfied with Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders or Warren as their presidential candidate. Fewer — about half — said they would be pleased if Biden became the nominee.

AD

AD

Broader questions about fairness in U.S. society have been a central concern for the Democratic candidates.

An overwhelming share of New Hampshire Democrats — nearly 8 in 10 — view the economy as unfair. But there is little consensus on which candidate would do the best job of stewarding the world’s largest economy.

Sanders and Warren have each campaigned to overhaul an economy they say caters to billionaires, separately proposing wealth taxes to fund programs for the middle class and poor.

About 2 in 10 say Sanders is most capable on the economy and nearly as many say that of Warren.

But there are also New Hampshire Democrats who want to put the economy in the hands of one of the two billionaires seeking the nomination. Roughly 1 in 10 say they trust former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is worth more than $60 billion and not on the ballot in New Hampshire. About the same amount percentage choose billionaire investor Tom Steyer.

AD

AD

Roughly 1 in 10 say Buttigieg would be best able to handle the economy.

_______

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey of 3,096 voters in New Hampshire was conducted for seven days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English or Spanish. The survey is based on interviews with a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 3.0 percentage points.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”