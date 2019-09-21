Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during the Climate Forum at Georgetown University, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cory Booker’s presidential campaign manager is warning supporters that without a fundraising boost to end September, the Democrat’s campaign does “not see a legitimate long-term path forward.”

In a memo made public Saturday, campaign manager Addisu Demissie says the New Jersey senator needs to raise an additional $1.7 million by Sept. 30 to remain competitive in the crowded field of candidates seeking the nomination.

The memo says “this isn’t an end-of-quarter stunt or another one of those memos from a campaign trying to spin the press.” The memo cites “a real, unvarnished look under the hood of our operation.”

Booker has qualified for a spot in the next debate, in October. But he’s lagged in fundraising and has struggled to break through in either early state or national polls.

