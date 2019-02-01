MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand told young voters in New Hampshire that she won’t promise to appoint a bipartisan Cabinet if she’s elected president, but said she’s proven she can work with both Republicans and fellow Democrats.

The New York senator arrived Friday night for a weekend swing through the state that will hold the earliest presidential primary next year.

She drew an enthusiastic crowd to a back corner of a Manchester brewery, and agreed with every position raised by audience members except one. Asked by a college student whether she’d promise to nominate Republicans to Cabinet positions, Gillibrand said, “Interesting idea, but no.”

She said the fact that 18 of her bills passed under a Republican Congress and president shows she can work with politicians on both side of the aisle.

