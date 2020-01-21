Two center-left opposition parties have already backed Sakellaropoulou’s nomination, raising the total number of lawmakers from parties declaring support to 266.

Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics. In the current cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men. The president holds a largely ceremonial position and serves a five-year term. If elected, Sakellaropoulou will succeed President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a 69-year-old veteran conservative politician and academic.