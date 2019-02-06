FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, a man wears an unloaded pistol during a pro gun-rights rally in Austin, Texas. A House committee will hold its first hearing on gun violence in years. Two other panels will gavel in hearings on climate change. Three more will debate protecting pre-existing health conditions and the Affordable Care Act. And that’s all before noon on Wednesday as House Democrats prepare to uncork their bottled-up legislative energy after eight years in the minority. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The chairman of House Judiciary Committee says he is disappointed that President Donald Trump did not mention gun violence in his State of the Union address.

Democrat Jerrold Nadler of New York said Wednesday that Democrats will push for “sensible gun safety laws” that the public is demanding after a series of mass shootings in recent years.

The Judiciary Committee is examining ways to reduce gun violence, the first pro-gun control hearing in the House in at least eight years, when Democrats last controlled the chamber.

Nadler said that “for far too long, Republicans in Congress have offered moments of silence instead of action in the wake of gun tragedies. That era is over.”

Democrats have promised action on measures to address gun violence, including expanded background checks.

