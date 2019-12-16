Kelly passed over two veteran lawyers who work in Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office. Kansans for Life, an anti-abortion group long influential in GOP politics, opposed Wilson’s appointment because of her husband’s past political contributions to Kelly and other abortion-rights candidates.

Wilson will replace former Justice Lee Johnson, who retired in September and was a member of the 6-1 majority in the abortion-rights ruling declaring that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the Kansas Constitution. Her appointment is not subject to legislative oversight, but she will face voters in November 2022 for a yes-or-no vote on whether she remains on the court for another six years.

She has been a judge since 2004, appointed to the trial-court bench in the county that includes the state capital, Topeka, by then-Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. Wilson has been the county’s chief administrative judge since 2014 and before going on the bench was a lawyer in private practice in Topeka and Oberlin, a small, northwest Kansas town near the Nebraska border.

