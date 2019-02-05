FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, Neomi Rao, Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, center , smiles as President Donald Trump announces his intention to nominate her to fill Brett Kavanaugh’s seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, during a Diwali ceremonial lighting of the Diya in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Liberal activists are targeting, Rao, President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Brett Kavanaugh on a high-profile appeals court, citing what they call her extreme views on race, sexual assault and LGBT rights. (Evan Vucci, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Liberal activists are targeting President Donald Trump’s nominee to a high-profile appeals court, citing what they call her extreme views on race, sexual assault and LGBT rights.

Trump nominated Neomi Rao for a seat on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that was left vacant when Brett Kavanaugh joined the Supreme Court. She serves as administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, directing Trump’s efforts to roll back federal rules and regulations.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to consider Rao’s nomination at a hearing Tuesday.

Critics have seized on her college writings in which she criticized affirmative action, suggested that intoxicated women were partly responsible for date rape and said LGBT rights were part of a “trendy” political movement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.