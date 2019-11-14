Maine Sen. Susan Collins was the sole Republican to oppose Menashi.
Republicans and Democrats complained that Menashi failed to answer questions at his nomination hearing, and Collins joined Democrats in criticizing the 40-year-old New Yorker’s record on a range of issues, including immigration, race, women’s equality and LGBTQ rights.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Menashi ``one of the most contemptible nominees to come before the Senate” in 20 years.
