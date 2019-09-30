The letter asked Menashi to disclose what he knows about a phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his family. The senators also want to know what role, if any, Menashi played in responding to a whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry.

The lawmakers set an Oct. 7 deadline for Menashi to respond.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD