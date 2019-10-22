Zuberi did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Court documents allege Zuberi used his contributions to obtain access to high-level government officials and attempted to persuade them to change “existing United States policies and take other actions on behalf of, and favorable to” his clients.

Though his efforts “generated marginal results,” some officials were willing to adopt the positions that he advocated for, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD