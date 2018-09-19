WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to nominate former Federal Reserve economist Nellie Liang to the central bank’s board of governors.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters confirmed the news, which was first reported Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal.

Liang is the former director of the bank’s Division of Financial Stability, which was created in 2010 to manage risks following the financial crisis.

She is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution as well as a consultant for the International Monetary Fund, according to her Brookings profile.

