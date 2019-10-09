The Massachusetts senator has emerged as among the 2020 front-runners with just a few months to go before voting begins.

She’s relied on a small-dollar donation strategy that she says gives her more time to attend campaign rallies and stay for hours afterward, taking thousands of “selfies” with supporters.

She said in a television interview, “I’m not going to do the big-dollar fundraisers” if she’s the nominee. Her campaign then released a statement saying that.

