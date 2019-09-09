WASHINGTON — A top World Bank official from Europe is in line to head the International Monetary Fund with the organization saying that there is only one person nominated for the job.

Nominations are no longer being accepted, the IMF said Monday, and the group’s executive board will conduct interviews with Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria. Georgieva has served since 2017 as chief executive officer of the World Bank, the IMF’s sister lending organization.

The IMF wants to name a successor to outgoing Managing Director Christine Lagarde by Oct. 4.

Georgieva is expected to adapt similar policy stances to Lagarde, who is stepping down from the IMF this week to lead the European Central Bank.

