By Associated PressJan. 5, 2021 at 5:32 p.m. UTCGENEVA — WHO head ‘disappointed’ Chinese officials haven’t finalized permission for experts to examine COVID-19 origins.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy