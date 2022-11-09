Why AP called Georgia governor race for Brian Kemp

WASHINGTON — WHY AP CALLED GEORGIA FOR BRIAN KEMP
Again seeking to become the first Black female governor in U.S. history, Abrams had taken on Kemp in a rematch of their 2018 contest, which Kemp won by about 1.4 percentage points.
The candidates clashed over issues including abortion, with Kemp avoiding a categorical promise not to sign further abortion restrictions, and Abrams saying she would support legal abortion until a fetus was viable outside the womb.
They also sparred over voting rights, exposing the fault lines that defined their previous contest and its aftermath.
