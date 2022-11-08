Why AP called Ohio Senate for JD Vance

WASHINGTON — Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state.
Ryan has served 10 terms in Congress and sought to connect with working class voters who had been moving away from the Democratic Party in some races.
