Why AP called Ohio Senate for JD Vance

WASHINGTON — Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state.

That’s what led the Associated Press to declare Vance the winner over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.

Vance had the backing of former President Donald Trump, who won the state twice, though their relationship has been complicated. Vance had been a “Never Trumper” before Trump became president.