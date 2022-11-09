Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate for John Fetterman

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was winning the outstanding in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in a suburban county.
Former daytime TV host Oz sought to cast himself as a moderate even as he said he’d back former President Donald Trump if he runs in 2024.
Trump backed Oz in a crowded GOP primary filed this year.
___
Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini
___
Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections