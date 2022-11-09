Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate for John Fetterman

That meant essentially that most of Dr. Mehmet Oz’s votes had been counted and allowed The Associated Press to call the race early Wednesday for Fetterman.

Fetterman’s May stroke and his recovery figured in the final weeks of the race. The stroke’s effects were clear as he used closed captioning to help him process the words he heard, leading to some awkward pauses in their first and only debate. It’s unclear what effect the performance had on the race, if any.