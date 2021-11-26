Trying to develop relations with the democratic West and reduce the number of mouths to feed at home, Chun’s government also facilitated the international adoptions of Korean children, mostly to white families in America and Europe, creating what is now the world’s largest diaspora of adoptees. More than 60,000 children were sent abroad during Chun’s presidency, most of them newborns procured from stigmatized unwed mothers who were often pressured to relinquish their babies.