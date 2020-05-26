As recently as this weekend, Trump continued to push a conspiracy theory that Scarborough, while a member of Congress, had an affair with his married staffer and that he may have killed her — a theory that has been debunked by news organizations including The Washington Post and that Timothy Klausutis called a “vicious lie” in his letter to Dorsey.
Authorities determined that Lori Klausutis suffered an abnormal heart rhythm and died after collapsing and striking her head. She was discovered in Scarborough’s office in Fort Walton Beach, on her back with her head near a desk, according to a 2001 police report.
“I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong him — the memory of my dead wife and perverted it for perceived political gain,” Klaustis said in the letter, dated May 21. “My wife deserves better.”
Klaustis argued that Trump’s tweets violate Twitter’s community rules and terms of service.
“An ordinary user like me would be banished from the platform for such a tweet but I am only asking that these tweets be removed,” he said.