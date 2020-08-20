But that’s where the similarity to normal ended at the site of the two tent-pole addresses for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The setup had the party’s nominees deliver their major addresses — Sen. Kamala D. Harris on Wednesday night, Joe Biden due to speak Thursday night — to a chamber whose emptiness was offset only by a handful of reporters, seated in chairs set about six feet part, along with some production staff and aides.

The eeriest part of the coronavirus-forced arrangement was the silence. As Harris (D-Calif.) spoke late Wednesday, the only noise came from reporters, typing. After Harris finished, and a massive screen showed live reactions from a grid of supporters, she clapped a few times — the only noise made by a human in the hall for a time, although soon came the sound viewers at home could hear, of applause from those in the electronic boxes on the screen.

The 2020 Democratic convention has unspooled in a way unimaginable six months ago, when planning was underway for a big bash in Milwaukee in July. In a slow-moving realization of the impact of the pandemic, Democrats pushed the event to August, then drastically reduced the size of it, then scrapped all of the live events in Milwaukee except for speeches by Biden and Harris. And then those, too, were axed and moved to Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Del.

The national party conventions have long been stripped of their initial purpose: providing a locale where party bosses in smoke filled rooms brokered presidential tickets. But they’ve persisted as an important networking event for local, state and national officials who otherwise don’t overlap much in a single social setting. Now that, too, has been lost in this fitful year, along with so much else.

“I do miss just the whole excitement in the room, the over-the-topness of it,” said Amber Viola, a Democratic delegate from Scranton, Pa. Viola, like nearly all delegates, stayed home for the convention, though she took two days off from her job as a municipal worker in Scranton to attend various virtual events during the day.

The Democratic Party worked to replicate some of the typical experience. Political figures attending the various state delegation breakfasts and online gatherings have been generous with their personal emails, addresses and cellphones, according to several delegates. The swapping of contact information left several delegates hoping they had managed to forge lasting connections with some Democratic leaders even though they never met in person.

The national and state parties mailed packets to delegates filled with Democratic-themed goodies, including pens, buttons, stickers and a water bottle. Yet even the swag nodded to the virus and the new online way of life.

Viola’s included a paper mask emblazoned with “PA Votes Blue,” hand sanitizer and a bandana-size towel that has befuddled Viola and other delegates. “It’s a random piece of cloth that everyone is trying to figure out,” she said. Viola has decided it’s intended to wipe off her screen.

For the small number of people able to witness the two big speeches in person, considerable preparation was required. The Democratic National Committee asked those who would be in a room with Biden or Harris to self-isolate for 72 hours before entering a “health and safety zone” in Wilmington where tests would be given and then to self-quarantine during the convention.

One break from the isolation came with a daily trip to the Westin Wilmington for coronavirus testing arranged by the DNC. Anyone setting foot in the Chase Center, where the speeches were given, needed to have a negative test the day before. And anyone set to see the speeches by Biden and Harris had to test negative for coronavirus on two consecutive days.

Everyone within the perimeter around the center had to wear face coverings. Many DNC staff members went a step further, with clear plastic shields covering their entire faces.

Being in an environment where people were regularly tested and found to be negative provided a measure of relief for some. But the sense of security also served as a reminder of the larger failure in the country to protect everyone else.

“It’s like everything else in America, the rich and the powerful are protected,” said one member of the production crew, standing outside the Westin hotel and chatting with colleagues after taking his test.

“They are not doing this for us,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he had signed a nondisclosure agreement as a condition of his employment. “We are disposable.”

Instead, he said, the tests were being done to protect Biden and Harris. Once the job was done, he noted, the coronavirus daily testing ends for him.

(Biden has said that if he’s elected president, he would ensure the “wide availability of free testing.”)

Most who tuned in for the convention — even most delegates — did not undergo any of this kind of hassle. State delegation breakfasts were conducted online; caucus meetings and other such gatherings also were beamed to participants via computer screens.

“The challenge is trying to network virtually,” said North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Buffalo, who was attending — from her home — her first convention this year. She was keeping her calendar full, and has attended the virtual women’s caucus and the poverty council, among others.

Speaking early Thursday, she said she was also looking forward to speaking later in the day on a panel with actor Mark Ruffalo.

On Tuesday, as she took part in an online meeting of the Native American Caucus, she liked that there was a chat feature on the screen that let her interact with others at the event without speaking. But she noticed the text box filled up with comments from people she described as trolls, and then the box disappeared. (Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — who once claimed Native heritage but now acknowledges that she’s White — was speaking at the meeting, and the Trump campaign blasted out a link to it, asking supporters to comment, which prompted the chats to be closed, as first reported by the Washington Examiner.)

In Wilmington, reminders that this whole production was supposed to take place somewhere else were evident.

The plastic credentials issued to enter a gate on the perimeter featured an image of the Milwaukee Art Museum, a building 900 miles away in the city that was supposed to host the marquee events in a pre-coronavirus time.

Even the blue lollipop signs emblazoned with names of states featured a Democratic National Convention 2020 logo with an image of Wisconsin in the “0.”

The state signs caught Harris’s attention after her speech, as she looked out into a mostly empty room and picked out the one for Delaware.