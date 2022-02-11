That was a lower court’s ruling that the Supreme Court put on hold through the primary. On Friday, in a 4-3 ruling, it denied a request to extend the stay through the April 5 general election.

The court has yet to rule on the underlying case, which will determine the legality of absentee drop boxes going forward in the battleground state.

The fight is being closely watched as Republicans push to limit access to absentee ballots following President Joe Biden’s narrow win over Donald Trump in 2020. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission asked the state’s high court to extend its stay. Disability Rights Wisconsin, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also asked for an extension.

But the court said the elections commission has enough time after Tuesday’s primary to communicate with local election clerks that drop boxes can’t be used in the April 5 election. The commission planned to meet Wednesday to discuss implementing the lower court’s order, said agency spokesman Riley Vetterkind.

Jeffrey Mandell, an attorney for the interest groups seeking the stay, warned that the high court’s decision would deprive elderly and disabled Wisconsin residents of safe voting methods.

Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative who sometimes sides with liberal justices, again was the deciding vote in the 4-3 ruling. While he sided with liberals last month in granting the stay, on Friday he sided with conservatives.

“Once again, a majority of this court makes it more difficult to vote,” Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote for the liberal minority. “With apparent disregard for the confusion it is causing, the majority provides next to no notice to municipal clerks, changing procedures at the eleventh hour and applying different procedures from those that applied to the primary in the very same election cycle.”

State law is silent on drop boxes, but the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has told local election officials they can be placed at multiple locations.

Wisconsin’s top elections official testified last year that at least 528 drop boxes were used by more than 430 communities in the presidential election.

The elections commission failed to reach a consensus last month on how to handle Republican lawmakers’ demands that they either withdraw that guidance or quickly publish formal rules that the Legislature could then block.

That has left the fight to be resolved in the courts.