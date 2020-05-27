The decision marks a victory for voting rights advocates who argue that under the extraordinary circumstances of a global pandemic steps should be taken to make it easier for Americans to vote.
Efforts to install widespread vote-by-mail across the country has drawn the ire of President Trump who has become fixated on the practice, alleging without evidence that it leads to widespread fraud and threatening to punish states that send voters ballots.
The issue is especially fraught in Wisconsin where the Demcoratic governor, Tony Evers, and the Republican-majority legislature clashed ahead of the April primary. The state Supreme Court ultimately sided with GOP lawmakers and ruled that in-person voting on April 7 had to go forward, over the objections of the governor and public health officials.
Wisconsin joins Michigan and Connecticut as states that have already decided to proactively send general election ballot applications to voters, while California is sending the actual absentee ballot, removing the step of having to request one. For the primaries, nearly 20 states and the District of Columbia either mailed voters an application or the ballot due to the coronavirus risk, but it’s unclear whether they will all take the same steps for November.