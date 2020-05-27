The decision marks a victory for voting rights advocates who argue that under the extraordinary circumstances of a global pandemic, steps should be taken to make it easier for Americans to vote.
Efforts to install widespread vote-by-mail across the country has drawn the ire of President Trump, who has become fixated on the practice, alleging without evidence that it leads to fraud and threatening to punish states that send voters ballots.
The issue is especially fraught in Wisconsin, where the Democratic governor, Tony Evers, and the Republican-majority legislature clashed ahead of the April primary. The state Supreme Court ultimately sided with GOP lawmakers, over the objections of Evers and public health officials, and ruled that in-person voting on April 7 had to go forward.
Wisconsin joins the ranks of Michigan and Connecticut, which already decided to send general election ballot applications to voters. California, meanwhile, is sending absentee ballots, removing the step of having to request one.
For the primaries, nearly 20 states and the District of Columbia either mailed voters an application or the ballot because of the coronavirus risk, but it is unclear whether they will take the same steps for November.
Elise Viebeck contributed to this report.