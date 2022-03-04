The justices on Thursday picked Evers’ proposal. Democrats would make some marginal gains under Evers’ plan but Republicans would maintain their majorities in the Assembly and Senate, according to an analysis from the governor’s office.
Still, GOP legislators filed a motion late Friday afternoon asking the state Supreme Court to stay the adoption of the legislative boundaries because they plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday for an expedited review of the case.
They contend they deserve a stay because they’ll likely win the case. They maintain Evers’ maps moved too many people to create more districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.
Spokeswomen for Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who defended the governor’s maps in the case, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.