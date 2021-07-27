The rare public disagreement among Republicans comes as pressure builds from former President Donald Trump and other national Republicans to take a closer look at the 2020 election in Wisconsin, a state President Joe Biden won by just over 20,000 votes. There is no evidence of widespread fraud and courts rejected numerous lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies attempting to overturn the outcome. Democrats have derided calls for more investigations as feeding into conspiracy theories and lies that Trump actually won the state.