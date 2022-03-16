“More obstruction,” Ramthun said as he exited the room. “This is what I have been dealing with now for 17 months.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vos said Tuesday that the meeting was a chance for those who believe the 2020 election cannot be decertified to discuss it along with advocates for decertification. One of those in the meeting, Ann Sappenfeild, is the head of the office of nonpartisan attorneys for the Legislature. The office has said it is illegal to decertify the election.

Advertisement

Vos reiterated Tuesday that he did not believe that decertification was possible. But another meeting attendee, Jefferson Davis, said the goal of advocates of the idea was to convince Vos on Wednesday to change his mind.

Several others were in the meeting, which was to be followed by a news conference called by Davis to present evidence of alleged voter fraud. As Vos, Davis and others entered the meeting room, they walked past a woman holding a U.S. flag that had “Vos Stop Voter Fraud” written across the white stripes.

Story continues below advertisement

Vos has been under pressure from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans, including Ramthun, who support his false claims that the election was stolen and say Vos is not doing enough, including decertifying Biden’s win.

The meeting comes after the investigator hired by Vos, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, earlier this month urged lawmakers to consider decertifying Biden’s win.

Advertisement

Biden’s win by just under 21,000 votes over Trump has withstood lawsuits, recounts and reviews by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

Vos, Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and state GOP chairman Paul Farrow were scheduled to meet with county Republican chairs on Wednesday night to discuss election fraud and other issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Ramthun and Vos have butted heads over the election and its aftermath. Vos and other Republican leaders have refused to take up Ramthun’s resolutions seeking to decertify the election. And in January, Vos removed Ramthun’s only staff member as punishment after Vos said he falsely accused Vos of signing a deal with attorneys for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton to authorize absentee ballot drop boxes.