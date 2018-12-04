Wisconsin Republicans are charging ahead with lame-duck legislation that would limit the authority of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general, with votes set for late Tuesday despite a public outcry and a wave of protests at the state capitol.

Late Monday, a committee abandoned a proposal that would have moved Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential primary election to March, a shift that probably would have boosted the chances of conservative judges by lessening the turnout for the April 2020 state Supreme Court election. The state’s election commission had projected that the move would have been “extraordinarily difficult” to make and would have cost more than $6 million.

But a raft of other provisions received the green light from the committee, after an hours-long public comment session in which one speaker after another sharply criticized the GOP-crafted plan as an attempt to overturn the results of the November elections.

Among the more controversial parts of the plan is a provision that would limit early voting, which has helped Democrats, and restrict the ability of Gov.-elect Tony Evers to make appointments. The plan also would take away from the governor the power to withdraw the state from a lawsuit, allowing lawmakers to make that decision instead. That proposal, critics say, is aimed at ensuring that Wisconsin remains part of a multistate Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act.

A similar lame-duck effort is underway by GOP lawmakers in Michigan, where three Democratic statewide officials — Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel and Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson — are set to take office in January.

The moves in Wisconsin and Michigan have drawn comparisons to Republican efforts in North Carolina in 2016, when lawmakers pushed through legislation limiting the authority of the state’s Democratic governor-elect, triggering a legal battle that resulted in a loss for the Republicans.

Walker previously opposed efforts by Democrats to approve public-employee union contracts during the legislature’s 2010 lame-duck session. But in a Tuesday afternoon tweet, he suggested that the current moves by Republicans were different from that Democratic effort because the contracts would have had a longer-lasting impact.

During the special session in 2010, lawmakers considered contracts that couldn’t be changed for years. The things being discussed in the 2018 extraordinary session are things that can be changed by the new Governor and Legislature. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) December 4, 2018

The debate over the current lame-duck efforts prompted Jim Doyle, Wisconsin’s former two-term governor and three-term attorney general, to jump back into the political fray Tuesday. At a news conference in Madison, he called the moves a nakedly partisan power grab that will ultimately be defeated in the courts.

“They’re willing to throw away a great deal of history with very little thought,” said Doyle, a Madison lawyer and Democrat who immediately preceded Walker.

Doyle predicted that, even if the measures survive and are signed by Walker, they will eventually be struck down in the courts on constitutional separation-of-powers grounds. But the message they send will linger, he said, describing the GOP-led effort as antidemocratic and contrary to Wisconsin’s generally cooperative spirit.

Doyle also noted the historic moment, with eulogies pouring in for former president George H.W. Bush, who famously left a handwritten welcome-to-the-White-House note for his successor, Bill Clinton. It was hard not to be struck by the contrast, Doyle said, arguing that “the Wisconsin legislature is sinking to new depths.”

Doyle’s rare news conference preceded the day’s only public appearance by Walker. The governor sat in the stately capitol at an annual Christmas tree lighting event. As a choir sang carols next to the bejeweled tree, protesters gathered in the circular balconies, in clear view of Walker.

“All I want for Christmas is democracy,” read a sign held by one woman in a pink “pussy hat.” “Go the hell home, Walker,” screamed a man from the third floor. Occasionally, the carols were drowned out by a group of nearby protesters calling themselves the Solidarity Singers. “We Shall Overcome” and “Solidarity Forever” echoed through the marble halls.

Walker, who has signaled that he is willing to sign the bills being debated by the legislature, declined to take press questions after the event.

Sonmez reported from Washington.