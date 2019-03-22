President Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he walks to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn at the White House earlier this week. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

As much of Washington awaits the release of the report by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, President Trump’s reelection campaign is using the occasion to raise money.

An email sent to supporters Thursday night carried the subject header, “Witch Hunt Report Attached,” along with a paper clip emoji.

The body of the email was intended to send a defiant message.

“[SORRY THIS DOCUMENT IS BLANK],” it read.

“After more than 2 years of an endless Witch Hunt, there is still NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION,” the pitch continued. “This Witch Hunt has been orchestrated by loser Democrats and their friends in the Fake News Media.”

Supporters were then asked to take a survey on whether they agree, which directed them to a web page where they could donate to Trump’s campaign.

The campaign’s trolling of Mueller comes amid many signs that he could be wrapping up his investigation into whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump tried to obstruct the probe.

The special counsel’s investigation has already led to charges against 34 people — including 26 Russians — and guilty pleas from six Trump associates and advisers. None of those charges have included specific allegations that Trump associates conspired with Russia to interfere in the election.

In a television interview broadcast Friday, Trump continued to air grievances about the investigation, claiming it never should have been launched.

“They have treated me so viciously, and they have treated me so badly, and we did nothing wrong,” he told Maria Bartiromo of the Fox Business Network. “This should never happen to another president, because most presidents wouldn’t be able to take it.”