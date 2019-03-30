Former congressman Beto O’Rourke officially kicked off his presidential campaign Saturday with a plea for unity and compassion for Americans struggling to better themselves and migrants seeking relief at the Mexican border just blocks away from where he stood.

“Whatever our differences — where you live, who you love, to whom you pray, for whom you voted in the last election — let those differences not define us or divide us at this moment,” he told several thousand supporters who gathered in his hometown’s historic downtown for the first of three kickoff rallies in Texas on Saturday. “Before we are anything else, we are Americans first.”

O’Rourke was critical of President Trump, who he cast as using “fear and division” to corral political support, but most of his address appealed to positive American virtues.

“We will not allow ourselves to be defined by our fears or our differences,” he said, but rather “our aspirations, our ambitions.”

O’Rourke stood just a few blocks away from the Paso del Norte International Bridge, under which Border Patrol agents have detained hundreds of migrants, including families with young children, in a temporary tent encampment because a dramatic influx of asylum seekers has filled the processing facilities.

In a tweet Thursday, O’Rourke called these conditions “unacceptable” and “not how we should be treating our fellow human beings.” He visited the site on Friday, promising to “continue pushing for answers so we can put an end to this.”

He referred to those migrants again on Saturday, calling for aid to Central American countries to stem the flow of needy people, for protections for “dreamers” brought to this country as young children and for a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented people already here.

He scorned the president’s border crackdown — particularly its impact on women and children.

“Let’s make sure we never take another child from another mother at their most desperate moment,” said O’Rourke, who during his speech spoke for several minutes in Spanish.

Referring specifically to those kept behind fences under the bridge, he added: “They are our fellow human beings and deserve to be treated like our fellow human beings.”

In his two weeks as a candidate, voters across the country have repeatedly asked O’Rourke what sets him apart in a crowded Democratic field. He usually tells of living in this vibrant border town, where more than 80 percent of residents are Hispanic, Spanish is widely spoken, and people and goods freely and peacefully travel back-and-forth across international bridges.

At a time when President Trump has declared security at the border one of the biggest challenges facing America and has made the fight for a border wall a centerpiece of his presidency, O’Rourke offers a vastly different view of the border and of the migrants trying to cross it.

If Trump’s messaging is a frantic, fearful scream, then O’Rourke’s is an emotion-heavy, soothing assurance that things aren’t really like that.

In addition to the crowd in El Paso, thousands more O’Rourke supporters scattered across the country watched his remarks at parties held in the living rooms of numerous homes and apartments, a college lecture hall in South Carolina, a community college in Nebraska, a library in the Kansas City suburbs, a musical instrument store in Oklahoma City, a McDonald’s in another Texas border town, a Panera in San Diego, a hair salon in Tennessee, a rooftop in Brooklyn and a bar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The campaign proudly boasted that supporters had organized watch parties in all 50 states, including one gathering in North Dakota and two in Hawaii.

O’Rourke has said that he wants to run “the largest grass roots campaign this country has ever seen,” and he has turned away donations from political action committees.

Just as he did during an unsuccessful run for Senate in Texas last year, O’Rourke has been driving himself around the country and attending dozens of campaign events in small, intimate spaces like coffeehouses and taquerias where voters can shake his hand, ask him a question and listen to his calls for unity. Although O’Rourke has been greeted by large, enthusiastic crowds at each stop, his small campaign staff has continued to book mostly small venues, forcing the candidate to jump on top of countertops and vehicles to be seen and heard.

Many of these stops are broadcast on Facebook, and O’Rourke has also posted video messages filmed on the front porch of his El Paso home with his wife, Amy Sanders O’Rourke, who introduced him Saturday, and the family dog, Artemis.

Despite the splash he made in the campaign’s first weeks, O’Rourke has pitched himself as an underdog. His campaign wrote in a fundraising appeal to supporters on Friday that “Beto is playing catch up to other candidates with more campaign funds. Some of our opponents started with millions of dollars from past campaigns.” It did not note that in the first 24 hours of his campaign, O’Rourke hauled in $6.1 million, the most reported in that period for any candidate.

The donations underscored that, in many ways, he is far from the underdog. Oprah Winfrey interviewed him in February, Vanity Fair featured him on the April cover and, in May, HBO will air a documentary about his unsuccessful Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) last year — all while presidential candidates who have actually won Senate races have attracted far less attention. Even Artemis, who often looks forlorn in photos, has become an Internet sensation and the subject of several parody Twitter accounts.

O’Rourke built a national following during his Senate race, but now that he faces fellow Democrats, his voting record in Congress and policy stances — or, sometimes, lack of them — have come under heightened scrutiny.

His ideological positioning across the sprawling field of candidates for the Democratic nomination is still somewhat uncertain. Several candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), are seen as more liberal than O’Rourke, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has focused on such issues as infrastructure that could appeal to more moderate or conservative voters.

While the O’Rourke favored a do-it-himself approach in his Senate candidacy and in the early days of the presidential effort, he has moved recently to professionalize the campaign. In picking a campaign manager, O’Rourke passed over those who worked on his Texas races and hired Jen O’Malley Dillon, a veteran organizer and data expert who was the deputy campaign manager for former president Barack Obama’s reelection campaign.

But O’Rourke wants the campaign to maintain the look and feel of a scrappy effort fueled by grass roots activists — which is why he formally kicked it off Saturday not in a stadium or arena, like those Trump books for his rallies, but in the streets of El Paso. Later rallies were scheduled for Houston and Austin.