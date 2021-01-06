Regardless of the final outcome in Georgia, Biden will not have a free hand by any means, given the country’s and Congress’s divisions. One more sign of the turbulence surrounding his future presidency will play out as a joint session of Congress begins the process of counting the electoral college votes, with Republicans poised to raise multiple objections.

But on a day that will ultimately seal Biden’s electoral college victory, Georgia voters have given the president-elect one big present and the possiblity of a second — something few Democrats thought possible a few months ago.

Biden and the Democrats can thank Trump in part for what is happening in Georgia. The president, in denial over his election defeat, did everything imaginable to cloud and disrupt the Senate runoffs with his repeated claims that the state, along with several others, had been stolen from him in November.

The final days of the runoff campaign were all about Trump. On Saturday, he badgered Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, in a phone call, pressing him to “find” enough votes to declare Trump the winner of the November election. His Monday night rally in Dalton was a textbook case of a president wallowing in conspiracy theories, baseless charges and long-refuted arguments.

How much all of that affected the outcome in the runoffs is anyone’s guess, but few Republicans thought he was anything but harmful. Trump’s insistence that the results of presidential election be reversed, his call for Republicans to raise objections to the electoral college votes during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress and his pressure campaign against Vice President Pence to do what is not possible have split his party at the worst possible moment. That might have influenced enough Republican voters in Georgia to stay home, helping Democrats’ cause.

Biden, meanwhile, took a different course as he approached the Georgia races. In his final appearance on Monday, he focused on the differences that Democratic control of the Senate would make for the voters — beginning with $2,000 covid relief payments, which were blocked in the Republican-controlled Senate. He never mentioned Trump’s phone call to Raffensperger.

The Georgia runoff campaigns were the most closely watched and consequential Senate contests anyone could remember. The two races drew brigades of organizers, who flooded the state trying to turn out every possible voter. Much credit goes to the multiple efforts to mobilize Black voters, led by Stacey Abrams, LaTosha Brown of Black Voters Matter, and others.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were spent in a matter of weeks, much of the money used for television ads that rained almost nonstop on the voters. Around the world, people were focused on Georgia — and on Trump.

The two Senate contests presented Georgia voters with an elemental choice: whether to continue with a divided government, as Americans have often preferred, or to seal the rejection of Trump after a single term and give the Democrats the narrowest of advantages in the coming legislative maneuvering.

But there was another choice — Biden and the Democrats or Trump and the Republicans — for this was a tribal election in a nation of political tribes. The four candidates — Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Republicans David Perdue, whose term expired Sunday, and Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the Senate a year ago — fought their individual races but were merely players in a much larger battle over the direction of the country in the post-Trump era.

Warnock has been declared the winner over Loeffler, while Ossoff holds a narrow lead over Perdue.

Even if Democrats end up with control of both houses of Congress, little will come easily for Biden. The country remains deeply divided, and the party divisions in Congress reflect the nation as a whole. Trump will be out of office, but he will not necessarily be out of sight — still able to make noise and create disruptions. Republicans could snap back from fighting among themselves to unite in ideological opposition to Biden’s agenda, as they did when he was vice president during Barack Obama’s presidency.

The Democrats’ margin in the House is the smallest the party has had in more than a century, and it will require every bit of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s political savvy — and muscle — to keep her caucus united behind Biden’s agenda. A Senate that relies on a vice president to break ties offers no margin for error and probably calls for considerable compromise.

Ahead of the vote-counting in Georgia, Biden advisers had said that the results, whichever way they went, would not fundamentally change his approach as president. They said that he would seek the broadest possible consensus for his agenda and that he remains committed to his pledge to try to work constructively with Republicans in Congress, wherever possible.

Still, no Democrat underestimates the difference for Biden between Democrats having the gavel and not having the gavel in the Senate. In a variety of practical ways, control gives Democrats levers of power that will ease his ability to govern.

Of immediate importance, Democratic control would affect the process of confirming Biden’s Cabinet nominees. With Democrats in charge, hearings and votes could move ahead more swiftly, with the prospect of having nominees for the State and Defense departments and perhaps a few other key positions ready by Inauguration Day. If Republicans remained in control, confirmation delays would be inevitable and potentially costly, and some of Biden’s nominees would struggle to be confirmed.

In the longer term, Democratic control of the Senate would have a major effect on judicial nominations, as Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), have demonstrated during both the Obama and Trump presidencies.

Another difference is what a Senate in Republican hands rather than Democratic hands would mean for investigations and oversight hearings. A Republican Senate could put Biden and the Democrats on the defensive, pursuing Trump-inspired investigations.

The most significant procedural advantage for Biden with Democrats in control would be the ability to use the process known as reconciliation to move some parts of his agenda. Because Biden does not favor ending the filibuster, he would still need 60 votes to enact major policy changes. Through reconciliation, a simple Democratic majority could do considerable business on spending and tax issues.

These concrete implications of Democratic control of the Senate, although important, still do not fully encompass the significance of what is taking place in Georgia.

Despite Trump’s defeat in November, many Republicans took solace in the fact that their down-ballot candidates in key House and Senate races did better than the president. In Georgia, Perdue came within three-tenths of a percentage point of winning outright. Loeffler was in a multicandidate field and so was always destined to be in a runoff.

The Republicans entered the runoff elections narrowly favored to win for several reasons: Both were incumbents; Georgia, while a changing state, still seemed more center-right in its posture; and Republicans have generally been more effective at turning out their voters in runoff contests. Democrats were dubious-to-pessimistic at the start of the runoff campaigns.

Then Trump intervened. For two months, he insisted that the presidential election in Georgia — among other states — was rigged, stolen, subject to irregularities, fraudulent and on and on. Exit polls Tuesday showed that three-quarters of Republican voters said the November election was not fair, while 9 in 10 Democrats said it was fair.

