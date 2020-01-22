Trump tweeted dozens of times before the sun rose over this Alpine ski town, focusing mostly on the impeachment trial and reposting statements made by several of his Republican defenders. The flurry belied White House efforts to project Trump as detached from the increasingly partisan impeachment fight and more focused on delivering results for the country.

“Americans are sick of the Swamp. They want results, not partisan theater,” read one tweet from the official White House account that Trump reposted to his 71 million followers. “No matter what manufactured drama is unfolding in Washington, President @realDonaldTrump will never stop fighting for you.”

Trump will have an opportunity to turn his focus back to official business later Wednesday, with a breakfast scheduled with a group of American executives followed by meetings with top leaders from Iraq.

Trump plans to meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Kurdish leader Nechirvan Barzani as the United States is facing increased tensions in the region following the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike near Baghdad’s airport.

Iraqi leaders, including Salih, condemned the strike as an affront to the country’s sovereignty, and several have called for the 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq to leave the country. The Trump administration has criticized the calls for an immediate withdrawal, and Trump himself has threatened “very big sanctions” for the U.S. ally if it attempts to force out American troops.

“We will charge [Iraq] sanctions like they’ve never seen before, ever,” Trump told reporters earlier this month. “It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.”

The public disagreement between the United States and its Iraqi ally, imperiling the U.S.-led mission to fight the Islamic State, reflects tensions that have characterized the relationship for years, as well as the deep schisms in Iraqi politics — not to mention Trump’s own brash approach to foreign policy.

The Trump administration began drafting possible sanctions against Iraq earlier this month, though Trump later said that they would only be necessary “if we’re not treated with respect.”

It was not clear Wednesday if Trump would also meet with Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó before leaving Davos to return to Washington. Despite verbal support from the United States, Guaidó has recently struggled to strengthen his position in Venezuela, where socialist leader Nicolás Maduro has retained the support of his inner circle and the military.

Using his legal authority as head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Guaidó last January declared Maduro a “usurper” for having allegedly stolen the 2018 elections and pronounced himself Venezuela’s rightful head of state, a claim now recognized by nearly 60 nations including the United States.

But the opposition he leads has begun to show cracks even as it struggles to cope with allegations of corruption within its own ranks. Earlier this month, after Maduro’s government allegedly bribed more than a dozen lawmakers, former opposition legislators turned against Guaidó and tried to install a new head of the National Assembly — a body widely viewed as Venezuela’s last democratic institution.

A meeting with Trump in Davos could provide him the optics he seeks to boost his struggling bid to oust Maduro from office. Maduro’s government has slapped a travel ban on Guaidó — a ban he violated by secretly spiriting himself out of Venezuela last Friday. He met on Monday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Colombia, and is in Europe in part to convince European leaders to take a harder line on Maduro.

Guaido’s trip comes a week after Maduro, in an interview with The Washington Post, called for direct talks with the United States, a prospect that has so far been rejected from the Trump administration.

Even as the White House planned to use Trump’s second day in Davos to emphasize his role as commander in chief, the president was scheduled to give two interviews that could possibly undermine that message. Trump planned to speak with Fox Business Network and CNBC before leaving Davos on Wednesday afternoon.

During his last visit to the World Economic Forum in 2018, Trump followed his mostly on-message speeches about the economy with a wide-ranging interview with British TV anchor Piers Morgan that criticized then-British Prime Minister Theresa May, promoted his golf clubs and expressed doubt about climate change.

After a bevy of retweets about impeachment Wednesday morning, Trump posted about the economic theme of his trip.

“Making great progress in @Davos,” he wrote before his breakfast meeting with American business leaders. “Tremendous numbers of companies will be coming, or returning, to the USA. Hottest Economy! JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!”