Likely to win the most cool points from the YouTubers’ audience of 6.5 million subscribers was that Macron called up soccer megastar Kylian Mbappé on his mobile phone during the show. The World Cup winner is hugely popular in France. The icon’s multitude of fans will have been stunned, as Mcfly and Carlito were, that Macron was able to reach Mbappé so readily, to get the Paris Saint-Germain player to back up another of his anecdotes.