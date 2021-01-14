Another, hearing an echo in the recording, speculated the president was preparing for a military takeover from a bunker.

For most of his presidency, social media served as Trump’s megaphone, allowing him to spread his message at all hours of the day and night. But since Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for his role in the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol, he has communicated only sparingly with his supporters.

The lack of direction has sparked confusion among the pro-Trump movement. Once, its members could rely on the president for clear, occasionally all-caps messages about who to attack and what to believe. Now, with Trump muted, they’ve taken to parsing Trump’s limited remarks for clues about what to expect on Inaugaration Day, and how the president plans to remain in power.

“There aren’t a lot of new missives from the president, so everything is open to interpretation,” said Nicole Hemmer, a scholar at Columbia University and author of “Messengers of the Right,” a book about conservative media. “That has allowed a lot of conspiracy theories to flourish.”

Since last week, Trump supporters have searched for signs the president had moved to an alternate online platform, such as Gab, favored by some on the far right. Some flocked to the messaging app Telegram, which announced Tuesday that it had added 25 million new users in the previous 72 hours.

They recirculated old tweets, searching for new clues about Trump’s intentions, as well as about world leaders willing to back his crusade against Silicon Valley. Paul Burton, an Atlanta-based follower of QAnon, explained in a phone interview that he was focused on Trump’s tweet announcing he would not attend the inauguration, which Burton took to mean that there would be no inauguration Jan. 20.

And they pondered next steps for their movement, debating whether and how to protest this weekend and on Inauguration Day. In a Telegram channel with nearly 20,000 members, some members wondered if the mass mobilization envisioned over the weekend was a “trap” set up by left-wing activists to discredit their movement.

On Tuesday, Trump supporters thronged — virtually, at least — his first speech since his accounts were suspended.

Hours before Trump delivered his remarks near the U.S.-Mexico border, more than 30,000 users were already logged on to watch the YouTube broadcast carried by Right Side Broadcasting Network, a conservative media group whose viewership has expanded as mainstream networks have stopped carrying the president’s events live.

A link had been plastered across pro-Trump groups and pages on Facebook with such names as “MAGA TV 2020.” In these online forums, users were sharing right-wing news articles mocking the Democrats’ response to the Capitol insurrection.

By the time Trump concluded his speech, more than 800,000 users were logged on to watch. They listened as the president asserted that Democrats’ impeachment push was the continuation of a “witch hunt” that is “causing tremendous anger and division and pain.”

In Texas, Trump also declared that “free speech is under assault like never before,” echoing rhetoric that has been embraced by Trump loyalists scrambling to identify social media platforms that will allow the president.

Soon after his remarks, Trump’s followers appended a rallying cry, “Refuse to be silenced,” to a notice for Jan. 17 mobilizations in Washington and in state capitals across the country. The FBI has warned that these “armed protests” were being planned nationwide for the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Another member clipped Trump’s comments from the tarmac en route to Texas, that Democrats’ impeachment plans were “causing tremendous danger to our country,” as a way to shift blame to the president’s Democratic adversaries — a position embraced by House members who stuck with him by rejecting articles of impeachment.

In a desperate bid to hear from the Trumps, members of “New Jersey Women for Trump” and “Law Enforcement for Life” were also Tuesday recirculating a 10-minute address from Donald Trump Jr. delivered over the weekend.

“You are very brave, just like your father!” one user commented.

In the video, the president’s eldest son asks people to input their email address on his website so he can communicate with them directly in the event he is booted from social networking services.

Matt Braynard, a onetime Trump campaign operative who joined the president’s quest to turn up evidence of fraud in the November election, said Trump supporters are searching for alternative online platforms that guarantee unrestricted speech and that offer encryption, which scrambles messages to make them intelligible only to the sender and recipient.

Telegram, he said, is a favored substitute for Twitter. He also has increasingly relied on Signal, another encrypted app that he trusts, “because federal law enforcement uses it for communication with sources.”

In the waning days of Trump’s presidency, content moderation by social media companies has become the defining issue for some of his most fervent supporters, who see the president, banned from Twitter and Facebook, as a martyr for their cause. Reestablishing national unity is impossible “when you have platforms that are interfering in elections,” Braynard said, giving voice to a now-common refrain among conservatives who have turned the charge of election interference, used to describe the Kremlin’s sweeping efforts in 2016, against Silicon Valley.

It was only when he became a lame duck that large parts of the industry began seriously enforcing their policies against the president, however, as pre-election content moderation often favored his allies.

Hemmer said conservatives have fixated on crackdowns by large technology companies as they seek a conflict to rally around ahead of Trump’s departure from the White House.

Trump supporters “believe that he has been muzzled and silenced, and that this is ultimately a free-speech issue,” she said. “They think that this is an issue of tech having become large and powerful. And that message is getting amplified across right-wing media.”

In his short address Wednesday, Trump steered clear of references to social media and free speech.

While Trump was unambiguous last week as he encouraged his allies to march on the Capitol, he sought to distance himself from the riotous scene in his videotaped comments.

“No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag,” Trump said. “No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. . . . If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement — you are attacking it.”

In the address, Trump did not mention that he was being impeached for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, though several commenters on the video highlighted the fact that it was released just as impeachment proceedings were underway.

Soon after, pro-Trumpers gathered online to discuss signs the president had a plan to remain in power and overturn Biden’s victory.

Others expressed fear the president “sounds defeated.”