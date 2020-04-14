Similar proposed legislation was shelved a few years ago following mass protests. Critics say the government is now trying to revive these draft laws at a time when restrictions on public gatherings would render potential demonstrations illegal.
The protesters had banners and flags calling for women’s right to choice and for sex education in schools. Their protest held up traffic around a major downtown roundabout.
Police with loudspeakers urged them to disperse, as Poland’s lockdown bans gatherings of more than five people, but no arrests or fines were reported.
