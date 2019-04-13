Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to a crowd at James Madison Park in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 12, 2019. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) (Associated Press)

The issue of workers’ rights is a focus this weekend for some of the Democrats running for president.

Bernie Sanders has campaign stops in the Midwest, including a community meeting in Indiana and an event with members of a plumbers and pipefitters’ union in Michigan. A rally by the Vermont senator is planned for Warren, Michigan, where General Motors is closing a plant.

Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, plans to emphasize workers’ rights and civil rights when he visits the Medical University of South Carolina for the 50th anniversary of a strike led by black workers protesting poor treatment.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has events in New Hampshire and Sen. Cory Booker is kicking off a national tour that begins in Newark, New Jersey, where he served as mayor.

