The Working Families Party, a group with growing influence in progressive politics that backed the 2016 presidential bid of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), on Monday announced its endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

“Senator Warren strikes fear into the hearts of the robber barons who rigged the system, and offers hope to millions of working people who have been shut out of our democracy and economy,” Maurice Mitchell, the group’s national director, said in a statement. “Our job now is to help Senator Warren build the mass movement that will make her transformational plans a reality.”

The group said Warren had resoundingly prevailed its ranked-choice voting system, getting 60.9 percent in the first round, with Sanders trailing with 35.3 percent. Half of the vote share came from the group’s “support base,” while the other half came from its national committee, it said.

The vote capped a three-month process that included live question-and-answer sessions with several of the Democratic contenders, as well as online forums and house parties that drew what the group said were “tens of thousands” of participants.

While a boon to Warren’s efforts to court left-wing voters, the decision by the labor-aligned group that originated in New York was a particular blow to Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

In 2016, he called the Working Families Party “the closest thing there is to a political party that believes in my vision of democratic socialism,” adding, “The WFP shares my view of a society and an economy that works for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected.”