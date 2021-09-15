Wu, a city councilor, easily won Tuesday’s preliminary balloting. But three other candidates — acting mayor Kim Janey and fellow councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Andrea Campbell — were in a tight race for the No. 2 slot. Essaibi George declared victory late Tuesday night, and both Janey and Campbell conceded defeat. The Associated Press has not yet called the second finisher because of the close margin of votes separating the three women.