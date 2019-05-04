Chairman Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Budget Committee on the "Budget and Economic Outlook for FY2019-2029," on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Washington. (Alex Brandon)

Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, announced Saturday that he’ll retire in 2020, after 22 years in office.

Enzi, 75, shared his decision at a news conference at the Gillette City Hall. “I have much to get done in the next year and a half,” Enzi said, according to the Casper Star Tribune. “I want to focus on budget reform. I don’t want to be burdened by the distractions of another campaign. After this year, I’ll find other ways to serve.”

Enzi’s retirement opens a seat in a Republican-leaning state and focuses attention on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who unsuccessfully tried to challenge Enzi in the 2014 election. Cheney, daughter of former vice president Richard B. Cheney, is No. 3 in the House Republican leadership.

Enzi began his political career as Gillette mayor, then moved on to the Wyoming Legislature. He was sworn into office in 1997. Enzi has passed more than 100 bills.

He is currently chairmen of the Budget Committee, and played a key role in getting the 2017 tax cut signed into law.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) praised Enzi in a statement.

“Mike Enzi’s character, courage and credibility have made him a respected moral leader in the U.S. Senate. In four terms in the Senate he has never wavered in his commitment to God, family or Wyoming,” Barrasso said. “The Senate and Wyoming will miss the valued leadership of the trusted trail boss of our congressional delegation.