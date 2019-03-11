Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said Monday that he’s been amused by the reaction of Republicans to his possible rematch with Roy Moore, whose candidacy in the 2017 special election was undercut by allegations of sexual misconduct.

“There will be a lot of people that run for that, and what’s really comical to me is to watch the reaction of the Republicans who all supported him a couple years ago, and now they’re talking about he’s flawed candidate, yada yada yada,” Jones said during an appearance on CNN. “So I just think it’s kind of comical to watch these days, but we’ll be ready for whoever the nominee is next spring.”

Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court, said during a radio interview Friday that he is “seriously considering a run” in 2020, a move that would result in a rematch with Jones if he emerges from the GOP primary field.

A month before the 2017 election, The Post reported that four women accused Moore of pursuing them when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. One of the women said the pursuit resulted in a sexual encounter.

With his election, Jones, a former federal prosecutor, became the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in a quarter century.

If he runs next year, Moore would face competition for the GOP nomination. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.) has already announced a Senate bid. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) is also weighing a run.